Brokerages Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Target Price at $30.67

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.13. 2,550,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,935. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 711.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,305.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

