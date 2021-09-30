Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $34.33

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Cactus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,300,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cactus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. 11,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

