Brokerages Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT at $33.22

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 856,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,245,483 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 42,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,112,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after acquiring an additional 255,479 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 106,415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

