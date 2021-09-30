Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $100.74

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

JD.com stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

