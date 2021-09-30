Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Price Target at $246.38

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,510 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $174,082,000. Amundi acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $57,699,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $265.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.45 and a 200 day moving average of $237.03. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.92 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.