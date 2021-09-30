Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) PT at $62.75

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,648.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,802 shares of company stock worth $6,113,359. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

