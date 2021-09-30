Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target at $539.38

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $539.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $525.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $250.45 and a 52 week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

