Brokers Issue Forecasts for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

