Brokers Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

