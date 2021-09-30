Brokers Set Expectations for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $11.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

