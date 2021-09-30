Brokers Set Expectations for Humana Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Humana in a report released on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.68 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.33.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $395.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.