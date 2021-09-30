BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in BRP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 13.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

