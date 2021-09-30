BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 82,318 shares.The stock last traded at $93.11 and had previously closed at $96.49.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in BRP by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of BRP by 430.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

