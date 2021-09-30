Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $58.37 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

