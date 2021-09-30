BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares valued at $43,584,792.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $100,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $46,714,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $40,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.