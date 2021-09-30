Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

