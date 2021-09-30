Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COG. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

