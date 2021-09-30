Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Douglas Koch Sells 15,806 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CAL opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $938.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $14,522,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $14,527,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1,662.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 528,604 shares during the last quarter. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

