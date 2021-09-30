Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,763 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Calix were worth $22,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $41,095,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,871 shares of company stock worth $16,163,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

