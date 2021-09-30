Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $47.54

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.54, but opened at $48.70. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 25,146 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.