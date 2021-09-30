Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 4.3%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.83 and last traded at $46.83. 3,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,299,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

