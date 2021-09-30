Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 480,309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 396,903 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $2,158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 109,316 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $580.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

