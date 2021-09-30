Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,077 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after acquiring an additional 201,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

