Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.