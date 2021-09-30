Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Green Plains by 22.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Green Plains by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 30.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Green Plains by 175.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,147 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

