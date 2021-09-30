Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $305,000 Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of HIBB opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

