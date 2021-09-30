Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 32,636 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 32,636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,449 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $33,035,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

AG stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

