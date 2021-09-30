Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.