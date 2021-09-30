Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,896 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,134 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,847 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $7,864,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

