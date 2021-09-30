Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLQM opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

