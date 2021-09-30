Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

CPT stock opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.07, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.87.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

