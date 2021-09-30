Canaccord Genuity Trims Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Target Price to C$5.00

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ATE stock opened at C$1.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 21.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$7.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.31.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

