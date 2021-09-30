Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.93.

CNQ stock opened at C$46.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market cap of C$54.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,165,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,242,579.10. Insiders sold 90,980 shares of company stock worth $3,895,205 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

