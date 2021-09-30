Canfor’s (CFP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.83.

Canfor stock traded down C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.99. 205,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,934. Canfor has a one year low of C$14.64 and a one year high of C$35.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.75.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

