CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$10.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DBM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut CanWel Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.79.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The company has a market cap of C$555.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.65.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

