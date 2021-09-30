Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.58

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.58 and traded as high as $24.20. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 12,666 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $336.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.9% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

