Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 768 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 320.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after buying an additional 268,176 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 196.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,933,000 after buying an additional 160,092 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $16,216,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 2,675.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $170.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.98. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $171.67.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

