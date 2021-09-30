Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 60,428 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 404.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

