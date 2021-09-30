Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

