Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $3,307,400.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

COF opened at $166.55 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $256,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.