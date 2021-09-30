CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $48.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $192.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $192.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $204.20 million, with estimates ranging from $198.30 million to $210.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 477,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $8,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CTRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,552. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.