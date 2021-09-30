Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

