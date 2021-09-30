Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.33 ($21.56).

Several equities analysts recently commented on CA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

EPA:CA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €15.98 ($18.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.09 and a 200-day moving average of €16.16. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

