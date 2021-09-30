Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CSV. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

