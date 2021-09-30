carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

carsales.com stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.7153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

