Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.12 on Monday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.