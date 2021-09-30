CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ CBMB opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. CBM Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBM Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 83.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBM Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 68.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

