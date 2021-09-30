CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ CBMB opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. CBM Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.
CBM Bancorp Company Profile
CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.