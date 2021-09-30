Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

