Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLBT. Cowen began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

