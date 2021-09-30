Celo Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $124.14 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $5.66 or 0.00012999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00103681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00137866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.07 or 0.99996880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.08 or 0.06888105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00761369 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.